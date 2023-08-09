Deputies arrest 5 with guns, drugs, hate symbols
By Kristina Nehls
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies arrested five valley residents and reported seizing several illegal weapons, drugs, ammunition and evidence of hate symbols in the latest search warrant looking for Jeramie Bourgeois, 44, of Big Bear City.
Deputies were on the hunt for longtime valley resident Bourgeois when an unidentified person called the sheriff’s dispatch office on Aug. 2 alleging Bourgeois pointed a firearm at the victim for telling people Bourgeois was a registered sex offender.
Investigation led deputies to obtain a search warrant for Bourgeois’ residence, a trailer in the 1000 block of Mount Doble Drive in Big Bear City. When deputies arrived, they discovered Bourgeois’ sister, Shady Bourgeois Davis, and her boyfriend, Che Anderson, were living there but Bourgeois was not home.
Deputies searched the trailer and identified it as stolen, the Sheriff’s Department said. They said they located a suppressed AR-15 style rifle, a revolver with the serial number removed, a .45 caliber handgun, .50 caliber ammunition and methamphetamine.
Deputies also reported finding notebook paper sketches depicting Nazi and other hate symbols, including a burning cross and a figure in a hooded robe with a pointed top similar to that of a Ku Klux Klansman with the name “Shady” written on the bottom left side.
Deputies were able to determine both Davis and Anderson were residents in the trailer and had access to the firearms and controlled substance, the Sheriff’s Department said. Anderson is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
Deputies regrouped and obtained an arrest warrant for Bourgeois. The investigation led deputies to a residence in the 1100 block of Kickapoo Drive near the Baldwin Lake area of Big Bear City. Around noon Aug. 3, deputies found Bourgeois at the home of John Powers and Denise Mazzotti. Deputies obtained a search warrant of the residence and found 10 additional firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition, the Sheriff’s Department alleged.
It was determined Powers and Mazzotti were also convicted felons and prohibited from possessing firearms.
The hate symbols draw further attention to a looming problem in the Big Bear Valley. The notebook sketch contains the letters “AB,” “WP” and “HA,” written with Nazi symbols, Iron Crosses and the German Eagle. The letters are commonly recognized as the initials for the White Power movement, the Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist prison group, and the Hells Angels, an outlaw motorcycle gang with heavy ties to San Bernardino County.
The numbers “1488” written on the paper have a special meaning among white supremacists and the Christian Identity movement. The number “14” is accepted among anti-semitic, white power and Christian Identity hate groups as being the “14 words,” a reference to the slogan coined by white supremacist terror group leader David Lane. The 14 words stand for the slogan, “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” The number 88 represents the letter “H” as the eighth letter of the alphabet. Many members of the hate movement know it as representing “HH” or “Heil Hitler.” The two statements expressed as the full number is an endorsement of white supremacy and the Christian Identity movement and the beliefs that come with it.
Sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said, “Investigators collected the paper with the insignias and images so they are able to continue this investigation and follow up with possible gang investigation/charges.” Rodriguez further stated that by law in California, “gang insignia itself does not prove a gang crime was committed. However, if it were to be combined with additional evidence, there is a possibility gang charges could apply.”
Bourgeois, 44, was arrested and is being charged with criminal threats, vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, violation of parole, assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Bourgeois is a registered sex offender and listed on the state of California Megan’s Law website. The website shows Bourgeois was convicted of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18 sometime in 2007 and was sentenced to state prison.
Bourgeois has a scheduled court date for Aug. 10 for the violation of parole charge. He is scheduled for another hearing on Aug. 15 for charges of assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm. Both court appearances are scheduled in San Bernardino Superior Court. He does not currently have any court dates set to appear on the additional charges of criminal threats, vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.
Bourgeois is in custody at High Desert Detention facility and is being held with no bail for his violation of parole charge but does have bail set for $70,000 for the assault with deadly weapon charge. A judge will have to redetermine at another hearing if they will reset the “no bail” to an amount before he will be able to be released on bail.
Shady Dawn (Bourgeois) Davis, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance while armed. She is not in custody and does not have an appearance scheduled for her charges at presstime.
Davis was known as a phlebotomist at Bear Valley Community Hospital. Director Evan Raynor stated Davis left her position at the hospital in November 2021. According to the California Department of Public Health, Davis is licensed as a certified phlebotomy technician, however her license remains inactive because she has not provided the agency with proof of continuing education credits.
Che Alexander Anderson, 49, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance while armed, two counts of prohibited person in possession of ammunition suspended driver's license and two counts felon in possession of a firearm.
Anderson is in custody at the Central Detention Center. Bail has been set at $105,000. His next court date is Aug. 15 at San Bernardino Superior Court for all charges.
John Powers, 55, was arrested and charged with prohibited person possessing ammunition and felon/addict in possession of a firearm. Powers did not have any court dates scheduled on these charges at presstime. However, according to Superior Court records, Powers has an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear in 2009 on a drunk-in-public charge. It is unclear if the court will dismiss the case or handle it at a future court appearance. Powers was released on Aug. 6 on bail.
Denise Mazzotti, 54, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon. Mazzotti is not in custody and did not have any future scheduled court dates at press time.