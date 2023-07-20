Short-term rentals are again an issue for the city of Big Bear Lake, but this time it’s owners who are levying complaints.
No less than nine months ago it was an issue that divided the community with an emergency ordinance put in place to stem the tide of rentals popping up to capitalize on travelers heading to the Big Bear Valley during the pandemic. A City Council ad hoc committee tried working with residents to amend the ordinance to address concerns, while a group of Big Bear Lake residents pushed on with a stricter citizen initiative to restrict the number of rentals and the number of days they could be rented. That appeared on the November ballot as Measure O and failed to pass.
The effort also included public workshops that filled the city’s performing arts center and public demonstrations from residents representing both sides of the issue.
As the number of visitors has returned to pre-pandemic levels, the concern has changed from over-saturation to over-regulation.
Lori Avery is one short-term rental owner who has complained about what she calls excessive fines for minor infractions.
Avery said she was fined $5,000 when she forgot to renew her license on time, despite paying all transient occupancy taxes and obeying the ordinance for months before her license renewal came due. She was fined another $2,500 for advertising without a license during the time she had forgotten to renew.
“There was clearly no ill intent on my part because there was actually a vacation rental license in place, albeit an expired one, and I had been faithfully paying my transient occupancy taxes every month on time,” Avery said.
“It’s an overreach of power and they’re making it almost impossible for anyone to operate within their guidelines.”
Avery has been collecting similar stories from other rental owners.
“The common denominator is really (City Manager) Erik Sund and his enforcement of ordinances and fines. I’ve talked to so many people that have been negatively impacted by his tactics,” she said.
Avery said she received no warning from the city, or timeframe by which she could remedy the issue before receiving the citation. She has taken her listing down to avoid any further fines and estimates she’s lost about $20,000 worth of business so far.
One of her main complaints is the inconsistencies she sees with enforcement, saying she’s talked to other owners who had their fines waived as a warning or reduced.
“Where is the fairness, where is the even-handedness, where is the transparency?” she asked at the July 12 City Council meeting.
Owner of Rustic Retreats of Big Bear Mike Rotman deals with many owners and renters and said that short-term rental owners are scared to do business with the city right now.
“I’m getting a lot of owners calling me terrified; we’re terrified to do business with the city right now,” he said during the public comments period of the council meeting.
“I’m terrified. It’s hard to do business right now with you guys; it’s really hard to do business with the city right now.”
Sund presented the council with a $24,000 proposal to bring in a consultant to facilitate one virtual and two in-person public workshops to engage STR owners and learn more about what may need to be adjusted in the ordinance. The council previously agreed to bring the ordinance back for another look once the uptick in visitors from the pandemic leveled out.
The council voted 4-1 in favor of hiring Tripepi Smith, a firm Sund said he’s worked with before, to conduct the workshops and generate feedback to share with the council. Both Rotman and Avery expressed their concern that it is a consultant that Sund has used in the past.
“I think that we can see that even after all of these years, this issue still elicits a great deal of passion in our community,” said Big Bear Lake Mayor Pro Tem Perri Melnick, who spent countless hours with Mayor Randall Putz on the STR committee last year.
“I think it’s interesting that in so many ways, the pendulum has swung, because for so many years we heard the anti-STR people come in all the time and tell us we should get rid of all the STRs. And now all we’re hearing is that we’ve done too much to try to enforce the rules that are in place.”
Putz and City Council member Rick Herrick echoed Melnick’s sentiment and agreed that the consultant would help them find the best solution to balance the issue of STRs in the city of Big Bear Lake.
Proposed public STR workshops:
Monday, July 31 – Virtual workshop, time: TBD
Saturday, Aug. 5 – 10 a.m. to noon, Big Bear Lake City Hall
Tuesday, Aug. 8 – 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Big Bear Lake City Hall
