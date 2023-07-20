Short term rental owners upset with fines

Residents pack the City of Big Bear Lake Council Chambers at the July meeting to speak on what they said is over-regulation and excessive enforcement of local businesses. 

 

 Ryan Orr

Short-term rentals are again an issue for the city of Big Bear Lake, but this time it’s owners who are levying complaints. 

No less than nine months ago it was an issue that divided the community with an emergency ordinance put in place to stem the tide of rentals popping up to capitalize on travelers heading to the Big Bear Valley during the pandemic. A City Council ad hoc committee tried working with residents to amend the ordinance to address concerns, while a group of Big Bear Lake residents pushed on with a stricter citizen initiative to restrict the number of rentals and the number of days they could be rented. That appeared on the November ballot as Measure O and failed to pass. 

Owners levy complaints against city of Big Bear Lake