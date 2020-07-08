The Big Bear Group of the Sierra Club may not be scheduling organized hikes right now, but it is still busy helping the community. The group awarded $1,000 scholarships this year to two seniors — Nicole Sannes and Ashley Griffiths.
Selections are made by the executive committee. Applicants are chosen based on community and high school service, grade point average, financial needs and the efficiency in writing an essay answering one of five environmental issues concerning Bear Valley.
The club is able to award scholarships because of generous donations given throughout the year, including Xeriscape Tour sponsorships and donations that support the club’s scholarship program. These two young ladies truly demonstrated throughout their high school years their initiative to take opportunities to advance their career goals after graduation.
