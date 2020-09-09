Fire isn’t on the horizon in Big Bear Valley as the Big Bear Grizzly is going to press Sept. 8. But smoke certainly is.
That smoke serves as a reminder that response to disasters require advance planning. Residents should be prepared to evacuate if and when the call comes. Natural disasters that typically could affect Big Bear includes wildfire, blizzards and earthquake.
With the closure of the San Bernardino National Forest on
Sept. 7, the Big Bear Valley Community Emergency Response Team is on a heightened state of readiness, said local CERT president Eric Steele.
“We do not self deploy,” Steele said. “We work with the office of Emergency Services of San Bernardino County. They will ask us to deploy.”
Steele said his team of CERT volunteers are ready to help if needed. The forest closure is a wake-up call to be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
The order also serves as a wake-up call for Big Bear Valley residents to be prepared in case of emergency. Steele said the CERT motto is something everyone would be wise to adhere to in an emergency — “take care of self, family and community, in that order,” Steele said. “Work ahead of time, not when disaster strikes. Know your neighbors, and know those who may need assistance.”
