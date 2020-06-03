Just what is the new normal? It’s still too early to say for sure, and with COVID-19 changes occur in the blink of an eye. In Big Bear, businesses are slowly beginning to re-open and resume operations, even with restrictions and modifications.
Ellen Clarke, executive director of the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce, said many local businesses have reopened, and the Memorial Day weekend was a boon. People were spending money in the community, Clarke said. She said Big Bear is perceived as safe with so few cases of the coronavirus, and the fresh air is very appealing to visitors. But visitors have a responsibility to the community, Clarke said.
On May 30 and 31, Clarke represented the Chamber handing out free face coverings to visitors or anyone who wanted them in the Village area. Businesses are encouraged to require face coverings for customers entering the store, restaurant or office, and staff members are required to wear face coverings in many cases. The Chamber and Visit Big Bear each had a booth in the Village and handed out some 2,000 masks. They will be out again this weekend, June 6 and 7.
The Chamber office is one that won’t be re-opening soon, Clarke said. The small staff is working remotely, and it’s working fine, Clarke said.
Big Bear Lake City Hall has re-opened to the public, according to Frank Rush, city manger. City Hall never actually closed, he said. But appointments were necessary to conduct business. Face coverings are required, Rush said, along with physical distancing. Sanitizer stations are available and there will be Plexiglas barriers in place. All city staff will wear face coverings when interacting with customers and each other outside of their offices, Rush said.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.