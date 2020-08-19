Since March, events in Big Bear Valley have come to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hopes were that by late summer or early fall, events would return. Thus far, most events remain on hold.
Once Labor Day is past, there are some events on the books, which as of this writing, may actually take place, according to Rick Bates, who manages events for the city of Big Bear Lake. The Kodiak 100 is scheduled for
Sept. 9-13. There will be no awards ceremony, and pre and post race activities will be limited, Bates said. Participants can run the course on their own. The 50- and 100-mile events and the half-marathon are limited to 40 entrants each, Bates said. Organizers are trying to do this at a level that is safe, he said.
Michael Perry, interim CEO for Visit Big Bear, said his organization is excited for the Kodiak 100. It’s important to continue the foot race this year due to the partnership between the event and Spartan. In the future, that could mean additional events associated with the Spartan race taking place in Big Bear.
Another event that is still on the books for after Labor Day is the Adventure Van Expo, which is the same weekend as the Kodiak 100. It will be held at the Bartlett Events Center, and this year will use the entire parking lot instead of half, Bates said. That allows more space between participants. Bates said fewer vendors/participants are expected. Spectators will be allowed to enter at one place only and will be asked to give email addresses and other info, Bates said.
If necessary, attendance by spectators may be limited at the expo, Bates said. Masks will be required.
The Grizzly 100 is scheduled for Sept. 26. The start and finish will be at Christmas Tree Corner at Village Drive and Pine Knot Avenue in Big Bear Lake. Starts will be staggered and there won’t be an awards ceremony, Bates said. There will not be an expo and there is a directive to have less than 100 people in the lot, he said.
