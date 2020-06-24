Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley is part of a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. In keeping with this mission, Soroptimist president Charlie Van Cleve has announced the club has granted $10,000.00 in scholarships to Big Bear High School
graduating girls.
Van Cleve said the club received a slate of amazing candidates this year, and that the selection process was very difficult.
“We narrowed the field down to 10 superstars, and each lady will be awarded $1,000 for continued education,” Van Cleve said. Scholarships were awarded to Aurora Huxman, McKinley Warren, Kaitlyn Barbour, Sophia Rizzo, Alli Grabe, Macy Egerer, Kylie Avila, Madeline Boone, Ana Melissa and Ashley Griffiths.
In addition to Soroptimist’s commitment to scholarships for Big Bear high school girls, one of the club’s signature programs is Soroptimist’s Live Your Dream Awards. This program is a unique education grant for women who provide the primary financial support for their families.
Live Your Dream Awards give women the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects. Watch for information regarding how to apply for this grant in August.
For more information about Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley, www.sibbv.clubepress.com or visit the club’s Facebook page.
