The financial differences that will leave the Big Bear Fire Department without a new budget beginning July 1 got their first test when the financial sustainability committee met Wednesday.
It wasn’t pretty.
A late-hour document dump and disagreements at the meeting between Fire Authority Board Chair Bynette Mote and Fire Chief Jeff Willis resulted in a quick decision to reschedule the much-anticipated meeting. The rescheduled meeting will be held Monday, July 3. The organization needs a new budget by July 1.
“It’s disappointing that we couldn’t get anything done. Honestly, not for anything, being here Monday’s going to suck,” committee member John Russo said. “But if things need to get this way, it shows the guys that we really want to get this done too.”
Another issue was the meeting itself. Big Bear City Councilmember Bynette Mote, who chairs the fire authority, requested that the next ad hoc committee meeting be publicly noticed, which she said was an option under the initial motion to create it, even as Willis argued that it could not be publicly noticed under the Brown Act.
“I’m specifically requesting that it is,” she said to Willis.
“I’m specifically saying that I won’t,” he responded.
Big Bear Firefighters Association President Jon Bidwell spoke in public comment that it’s simply irresponsible not to provide the documents requested, and in general the inaction that he believes led to the budget passage failure due to the board not having sufficient information. Others reflected that sentiment.
The situation was tense leading into the meeting. Mote requested 11 documents related to financial activities including all travel expenses going back two years, the current policy for the fire chief’s spending authority levels and vendor invoice and payment history prior to the committee meeting but didn’t receive them.
She also indicated in correspondence with Willis that neither she nor Segovia would be taking board member compensation for any of the ad hoc committee meetings.
A quarter of the documents she requested did appear for committee members roughly 12 hours before they met. The 4-inch-thick packet left little time for the committee to review.
The ad hoc financial committee is made up of Mote and fellow Councilmember Kendi Segovia along with Big Bear Community Services District Chair John Russo and CSD board member Al Ziegler. It was created by a motion from Big Bear Lake Mayor Randall Putz and was the result of an hours-long budget meeting that saw three failed motions to pass a budget.
The fire authority’s budget was rejected earlier this month when the board failed to reach the supermajority of “yes” votes needed to pass. Mote, Segovia and CSD board member Larry Walsh voted “no,” with a firm belief they can find further cost savings and put an end to what they believe has been chronic deficit spending over the years, while board member and City Councilmember Rick Herrick was absent, leaving the body one vote short of budget approval.
The Big Bear Fire Authority Board consists of all five elected Big Bear City CSD members and all five elected Big Bear Lake City Council members.
“What I’m hoping to accomplish in the committee meeting is a better understanding of where we’ve been, where we’re at, and why we’re at where we’re at,” said Willis. “This is not new at all and I think going through this work with some of our newest board members and new union president that were not at the table for the last 10 years as we struggled through the various scenarios will be enlightening for all who participate, so that’s what I’m hoping to get out of it.”
The June 13 budget meeting basically left the organization with no other option than to operate off of last year’s budget beginning July 1 – the start of the fiscal year. That leaves no room for new spending that would have been allocated for raises of personnel based on a memorandum of understanding, fixed asset spending such as a station roof replacement, new rope rescue equipment and an ambulance rebuild and more.
“I’m very pleased that there are members of the current fire authority board that are investigating certain expenses more thoroughly and are questioning the way the money is being sent,” said Sugarloaf Property Owners Association President Patrice Duncan.
“I just want to make sure that our fire department is sustainable in the years to come, to me it’s for the community and for our firefighters,” said Segovia, whose husband spent 36 years as a firefighter off the mountain. “It’s really all about sustainability.” She is confident that the committee can find immediate cost savings, she added.