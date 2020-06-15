Big Bear Lake will need to wait another day to find out if the July 4 fireworks will be held July 4 and if the Village L will close to motorized traffic for the holiday weekend.
With 15 minutes to spare, the city clerk's office sent an email postponing the meeting to Tuesday, June 16. The meeting is tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. The reason for the postponement is not known at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.