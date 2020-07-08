Out of sight and out of mind. That’s been the case for many who live and visit Big Bear Valley regarding the State Route 330 bridge rail replacement project at the West Fork City Creek Bridge. But now that traffic in both directions has picked up speed this summer, the one-way traffic control signal is on everyone’s radar
again.
According to Terri Kasinga, chief of public and media affairs for Caltrans District 8, the bridge rail project on State Route 330 is expected to be completed in early August. Until that day arrives, motorists are advised that the one-way controlled traffic signal remains in place 24 hours a day. Motorists are advised there could be delays. Alternate routes are encouraged.
“The scope of work right now is demo original railing, surveying the deck for consistency and then carbon fiber reinforcement installation work will take place,” Kasinga said. “Then they will repave and stripe, and it will be complete.”
Check traffic and incidents before you go at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov. Follow Caltrans on Twitter and Facebook @caltrans8.
—Kathy Portie
@BBGrizzlyKathy
