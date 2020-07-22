Stater Bros. Markets, in conjunction with LifeStream Blood Bank, will host blood drives at select store locations in an ongoing effort to boost local, lifesaving blood reserves.
Fourteen blood drives are scheduled for the month of June including one Monday, July 27, at the Big Bear Lake store. All donors must bring a picture ID. Donors should eat and be well hydrated before donating blood. Appointments are strongly recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. For appointments, call
800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org. The Stater Bros. Big Bear Lake store is at 42171 Big Bear Blvd.
All successful blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 anitbodies. All blood donors must wear a face covering, submit to a temperature check and COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area. For more information, call 800-879-4484.
