Attendance for Bear Valley Unified School District is at an all-time high. And kids aren’t even in the classroom.
The school year began Aug. 3 with full distance learning due to
COVID-19. Attendance is at 97 percent. “I’m amazed,” said Superintendent of Schools Mary Suzuki. “I’m so impressed, it’s really much better than I thought.”
Teachers and parents are working hard to provide interaction and engagement for students. Suzuki said she has received emails from parents saying they are pleased with the level of interaction students
are receiving.
Suzuki jumps on Google Classroom to check in with students. High school students like the later start time, she said. High school teachers have office hours and prep time.
The district sent out a survey at the beginning of the school year, and the parents and staff responded that the live interaction is a plus. It’s 100 percent better than last year, Suzuki said one parent wrote.
There are some challenges, but most have been mitigated. Suzuki said headsets have been delivered to day care centers for students. Kids whose parents work attend day care, where distance learning takes place. There was a lot of noise, making it difficult for the students to hear the online lessons, Suzuki said. The headsets block the noise.
