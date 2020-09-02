When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the stay-at-home order went into effect across the state, the visitor market in Big Bear went dormant. While there were still some trickle of visitors and second homeowners making their way up the mountain, especially when it was still snowing, there were questions as to whether the summer season would be salvageable if the pandemic continued.
That was March. As the calendar flips to September, the visitor market has exceeded all expectations, even breaking records. March and April are all but forgotten, as the visitors have continued to arrive in the mountains in droves. It’s exactly the opposite problem that Valley leaders expected, according to Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager.
Instead of targeted ad campaigns to draw visitors to Big Bear, Visit Big Bear put a hold on those type of ads. The campaigns have reminded visitors to be good neighbors when in Big Bear, show respect and to stay safe.
The U.S. Forest Service has seen record numbers of people recreating on the forest. Campgrounds that are open are full. Hikers, bikers and horseback riders have hit the trails surrounding the Valley. Shoppers are shopping. Restaurants moved operations outside and tables are full. Marinas are busy dawn to dusk. The businesses that are open are doing well.
But the increased visitation comes with a price. Trash and traffic are two of the main impacts facing the Valley. Rush said the city has reassigned staff members to trash duty. The city has offered assistance to the Forest Service in cleaning up trash and emptying trash cans along the North Shore and the Alpine Pedal Path. Rush said the city is happy to do its part, even though many of the efforts are outside the city limits. He estimates the city has spent about $50,000 on mitigating tourist impacts such as trash pick up. Some of the costs are in staff time, others are direct costs.
For the full story CLICK HERE
