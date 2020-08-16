Mother Nature must have been in isolation, but she finally emerged and delivered some much needed moisture to Big Bear.
Monsoonal moisture moved in Aug. 15 dropping up to 1.5 inches of rain in certain places. Other areas didn't see a drop.
Thunder, lightning and even some minor flooding were felt around Big Bear. Traffic was stalled on highways leading into the Valley as rain poured down. Temperatures dropped, temporarily, to the low to mid 60s from the mid to upper 80s where they had been prior to the rainfall.
Snow Summit suspended bike park and other operations due to lightning, and boaters on Big Bear Lake headed to shore.
There were reports of lighting-sparked fires in the forest. The fires were small and knocked down quickly. Officials warn that lightning fires can smolder before erupting. Be watchful for smoke in the mountains and dial 9-1-1 if you suspect a fire.
The forecast calls for more of the same off and on throughout the week. Thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. If you hear thunder, head indoors.
