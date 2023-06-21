2023 Graduates

The Class of 2023 graduates celebrate by throwing their caps in the air.

 Ryan Orr

The seniors who graduated from Big Bear High School June 14 were deemed “the class of rebuilding” by Principal Tina Fulmer, master of ceremonies for the event. Thirty-four seniors graduated from Chautauqua High School the day prior.  

Those accepting their diplomas on June 14 and 15 are the same ones who had to spend their sophomore year learning from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When they returned, they had a choice to go sullenly forward or refuel the Bear spirit full bore. They chose the latter. 

Class of ’23 honored for overcoming adversity 