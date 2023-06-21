The seniors who graduated from Big Bear High School June 14 were deemed “the class of rebuilding” by Principal Tina Fulmer, master of ceremonies for the event. Thirty-four seniors graduated from Chautauqua High School the day prior.
Those accepting their diplomas on June 14 and 15 are the same ones who had to spend their sophomore year learning from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When they returned, they had a choice to go sullenly forward or refuel the Bear spirit full bore. They chose the latter.
That enthusiasm in the crowd was palpable. Proud parents, siblings and friends cheered for their grads, whose statements read aloud during the ceremony often included their future plans, but almost always included “Go Bears!”
Fulmer, who also serves as principal of Chautauqua, was chosen by the students to host the ceremony, and beamed with pride as she saw senior after senior accept their diplomas.
“It felt amazing walking across that stage. I’m so grateful for my family’s support, and for making relationships I know will last a lifetime,” said graduate Mikkel Mursick. “I’m going to really miss Big Bear and this super unique community. However, I’m very excited for the future and to see how I grow.”
“I’m super proud of my son. He’s had to overcome a ton of obstacles to get here, but he conquered them and is off to college to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering at Arizona State University,” said Mikkel’s father Michael Mursick.
In a showing of just how unique the Big Bear Valley is, crowd members were asked to stand if they too were products of the BVUSD school system with a majority of audience members standing up.
The ceremony culminated with senior choir members joining the rest of the high school choir to sing the Bears’ alma mater, which was brought back as a tradition by performing arts director Patric Buchroeder. That was followed by BBHS history teacher David Courtney riling up the crowd with a chant.
“Whose house is this?” he shouted. The crowd screamed back, “Our house!”
Co-valedictorians Natalie Anderson and Anika Holloway tag-teamed their speech while subtly roasting several of their favorite teachers, including commenting that Courtney’s Bears hat is permanently affixed to his head.
All of the BVUSD board members were on stage for the ceremony and director Jack Roberts was able to present his son Jack Jr.’s diploma to him.
“When I see the class of 2023, I remember them starting kindergarten in 2010 at the low point of the Great Recession when school districts faced their worst budget cuts since the Great Depression,” said board President Paul Zamoyta. “Then these students also weathered over a year of online schooling during the COVID pandemic. In spite of these historically difficult challenges, the class of 2023 has a reputation of being free-spirited, determined and quite accomplished. So "resilient" is the word that stands out to me in describing them. They truly are an amazing class!”
Several students will continue their endeavors at college or university, such as senior standout athlete Braeden Varney, who earned a scholarship at LaVerne University. Others will be taking a year off to save money while some will be joining vocational training programs.
“The outstanding class of 2023 has demonstrated remarkable resilience, determination and positivity,” said BVUSD Superintendent Mary Suzuki. “They have embraced the challenges set before them, demonstrated a zest for life and revealed a multitude of talents. I am confident that the courage and creativity in this class will help us shape a better future.”
Isaac Crumpler delivered an original reading, inspiring his fellow graduates to go forward to achieve. “Be wise in all you do, be great in all you say, be kind to one another through and through and remember this day — all you great poets, workers and draftsmen, scholars, harvesters, naturalists and craftsmen,” Crumpler said, to resounding applause from his classmates.
“This year, seniors, you led the charge,” said Marjie Perkins, who was chosen by the seniors to be featured as a speaker. “You brought back one of the most important traditions and this is why I love this class so much. They brought back school spirit, school pride, and all because you love the Bears.”
Class of ’23 honored for overcoming adversity