Deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff's Station are looking for three males who are suspected of armed robbery of the Alpine Liquor Store in Big Bear Lake.
The robbery took place around 11 p.m. Sept. 7, according to authorities. The three unidentified males entered the store with a weapon and allegedly demanded money from the store employee.
An argument broke out between the employee and suspects followed by a physical fight, authorities said. During the fight, one of the suspects allegedly fired the handgun. The employee was hit in the leg. The employee was flown to a hospital for treatment of a non life-threatening injury, according to authorities.
Video surveillance from the store captured the incident. The suspects fled the crime scene on foot, heading westbound on Big Bear Boulevard. Deputies searched the area and were assisted by the Sheriff's Department Aviation Division, but authorities were unable to locate the suspects.
The investigation is ongoing. The suspects are believed to be armed and considered dangerous.
Anyone having information on the identity or whereabouts of the three suspects involved is asked to contact the Detective Bureau of the Big Bear Sheriff's Station at 909-866-0100. Information can be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
