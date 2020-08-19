Green does not mean go when it comes to Big Bear Lake. Certain areas of the lake continue to have problems with toxic algae, according to the latest report from the California Water Quality Monitoring Council.
Freshwater harmful algal bloom incidents have been recorded for several localized areas of Big Bear Lake with danger zones in Kidd Cove near Garstin Island and along the shoreline at Stanfield Cutoff.
Caution areas include Ski Beach Park, Mallard Lagoon and Metcalf
Bay.
Samples were taken on Aug. 8 at Kidd Cove and Stanfield Cutoff with results showing visual indicators of cyanobacteria present and elevated microcystin toxins as well as Anatoxin detected.
Samples were also taken July 9 at Mallard Lagoon, Boulder Bay, North Shore Landing and Stanfield Cutoff with Stanfield Cutoff testing positive for elevated microcystin toxins.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.