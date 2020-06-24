Many retailers have found it difficult to restock shelves during the COVID-19 pandemic. And while that may be the case for the Big Bear Lake Kmart store, the parent company that owns the retailer won’t go on the record.
The shelves are bare throughout much of the Big Bear Kmart store. There are little to no kitchenware or bedding inventory. The automotive supply shelves are empty. Electronics have been missing from the shelves for months. There is no garden shop.
What Kmart shoppers can find is plenty of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and shoes, electric fans, greeting cards and luggage. Cleaning supplies, toiletries and toys are also in stock. And Little Caesar’s Pizza is located inside the store.
The Big Bear Grizzly reached out to Transformco via email and requested a telephone interview. Transformco owns the remaining Sears and Kmart stores around the country that remain after Sears went through bankruptcy. The Grizzly asked public relations director Larry Costello if the company was experiencing vendor problems, if COVID-19 has affected the company’s ability to maintain inventory, or if the Big Bear Lake Kmart was being prepared for closure.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.