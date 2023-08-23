Tropical Storm Hilary dropped 5-10 inches of rain on the Big Bear Valley over the weekend and washed out Highway 32 and other roads. However, the valley escaped the major damage that the storm wreaked on other mountain communities in San Bernardino County.
Last week government agencies, Caltrans and residents were warned Hurricane Hilary was forming off the coast of Baja Mexico. The forecast models and satellite imagery showed that Hilary would likely impact all of Southern California with high winds and heavy rainfall. An event like this is a “once-in-a-lifetime event,” said meteorologist Ben Brissey, “as tropical storms are fairly rare along the West Coast.”
By the end of the week, Hurricane Hilary had blown herself into a category 3 storm, which meant sustained winds clocked between 111 and 129 miles per hour, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Weather forecasters warned the storm system would bring heavy rain, flash flooding and high winds to the mountain and desert areas of southern California.
By Saturday evening, Hilary had lost most of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. As she made landfall over Northern Baja California before moving north over San Diego County to a position over Orange County by late Saturday evening, it was downgraded to a tropical storm.
On Sunday, Aug. 20, the valley received on average over 4.84 inches of rain, with most locations receiving around 3-6 inches of rain. Five to seven inches fell across eastern portions of the Big Bear Valley and upwards of 8-10 inches were measured in a few isolated locations, especially along Hwy. 38.
Additional rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are possible before this tropical cyclone exits the region, Brissey said.
Big Bear Valley is not totally out of the water, yet. We have moved into the post tropical cyclone Hilary phase.
“One concern is that the monsoon flow will continue throughout the week,” Brissey said. “Now that the ground is extremely saturated, it won’t take much for flash flooding to occur anywhere through the upcoming week should heavy rainfall occur.”
As the storm moved out of San Bernardino County, the Sheriff’s Department provided an update for residents in the mountain communities on areas affected by evacuation orders and road closures. Emergency personnel will continue assessing affected areas by ground and air, using volunteer personnel, drones and aviation crews.
At presstime, the following damage was reported.
Forrest Falls
• A large mud and debris flow occurred on Sunday, Aug. 20, cutting off access into and out of Forrest Falls.
Oak Glen
• Oak Glen Road is washed out at Birch Creek.
• Potato Canyon has been affected by mud and debris flow.
• Highway 38 has been washed out at Onyx Summit.
• 7 Oaks Road has been washed out.
• The evacuation order for the Serrano Square neighborhood, south of Oak Glen Road, was lifted at 11 a.m.
Yucca Valley
• Highway 247, at Pipes Canyon in Yucca Valley, is closed to all traffic.
RESCUES
Big Bear Fire Department Battalion Chief Dan Rogers said there were not any calls for pending rescues in the Big Bear Valley during the storm. Sand was delivered on Friday and Saturday before Hilary’s expected landfall and residents stocked up on sandbags. Rogers said he believed over 50 tons of sand and thousands of sand bags were given to residents in preparation for potential flooding.
Rogers said a squad of fire personnel were sent out to help those residents who were non-mobile get sandbags prepared for their properties. The success of residents weathering the storm and getting prepared ahead of time was evident. Rogers said he credits the resiliency of residents to prepare with sandbags for those in the floodplain.
The San Bernardino County fire department said at the height of the storm, the Santa Ana River overflowed the banks near Seven Oaks. At least 30 people were left stranded on the riverbank and one woman is missing after her trailer was swept away from the flash flood.
One resident suffered from a lower leg injury and was rescued with the assistance of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit. The injured victim was treated at a local hospital.
Several structures were damaged by flood waters and debris flow.
When rescue calls were made, first responders assessed the situation and determined a rescue at that time was too dangerous. Too much water moving quickly was carrying large boulders and other debris downstream creating potential safety hazards. Residents were told to shelter in place overnight.
By the time swiftwater rescue teams returned Monday morning, the flood conditions had not improved and rescues were still too dangerous, the fire department said. Sheriff’s aviation units continue to rescue residents from the Seven Oaks area. Some residents declined help and wanted to wait until flood waters receded.
Firefighters and paramedics equipped with medical gear, food and water were taken into the neighborhoods by helicopter to stay with stranded people until it was safe to proceed with rescue measures.
EVACUATION ORDERS/CENTERS
Around 6 p.m. Aug. 21, residents only were allowed back into the mountain communities of Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, northeast Yucaipa and Angelus Oaks. An evacuation order for Seven Oaks and the shelter-in-place order for Oak Glen Road remained in place at presstime.
ROAD CONDITIONS:
SR-38 (Big Bear to Redlands)
State Route 38 received the brunt of the storm as the road completely washed out near between mile marker 35 and 36 just northeast of Heart Bar Campgrounds. Additionally at least two partial wash-outs were discovered along the route further north.
According to Eric Dionne, spokesperson for Caltrans District 8, “SR-38 will be closed indefinitely at this time.”
Dionne said it is likely Caltrans will have a verbal agreement from a contractor in the next few days to expedite repairs along SR-38 with an emergency district order. A hard closure is in place on the south side at Bryant Street and on the north side at Lake Williams.
SR-18 (Big Bear to Running Springs)
Because of the SR-38 hard closure, the planned maintenance along SR-18 from the Big Bear Dam to Snow Valley has been canceled to allow for an additional access road to and from Big Bear. However, the ground is saturated and any additional rainfall could cause further mud and rock slides that could impact travel along this route.
SR-18 (Big Bear to Lucerne)
There have been no reports of any issues with SR-18 from Big Bear to Lucerne. The road remains open at presstime.
RECREATION INFORMATION
The U.S. Forest Service canceled campground and group reservations for Barton Flats Recreation Area, San Gorgonio, Heart Bar, South Fork, the Wild Horse Equestrian Campground, Coon Creek, Juniper Spurs and Green Spot Equestrian Campground until Aug. 24. South Fork campground will need to be evaluated for possible extended closure.
LAKE LEVELS:
The lake level went from 7 feet, 2 inches on Aug. 14 to 6 feet, 9 inches on Aug. 21 according to the Big Bear Lake Municipal Water District.
DISASTER CLEANUP
3rd District County Supervisor Dawn Rowe didn’t waste any time signing the paperwork to declare the storm a local emergency. The declaration of a local emergency assists in providing state and federal assistance and reimbursement for costs associated with the storm, should it become necessary.
According to Rowe, “The county and other local public agencies have expended significant resources preparing for and responding to the storm.” Rowe said the county could have serious losses coming once the full impact of the storm is assessed.
FUTURE OUTLOOK:
“While the setup for Hurricane Hillary was extremely rare, due to the effects of El Nino, we will remain prone to tropical systems and/or remnant moisture to be drawn northward through our area,” Brissey said.
“More than likely this will just bring an active end to our monsoon season, adding to an already extremely wet rainy season.”
The Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs through Nov. 30 and will likely continue as Tropical Storm Harold is located of the southern coast of Texas and Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to impact Puerto Rico and head out to sea, while Tropical Depression Gert will likely fizzle out into nothing far off to the east of Puerto Rico, Brissey said.
For complete storm related information visit the county’s website at https://storminfo.sbcounty.gov or call 909- 387-3911. For updated road conditions visit https://roads.dot.ca.gov.