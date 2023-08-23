Tropical Storm Hilary dropped 5-10 inches of rain on the Big Bear Valley over the weekend and washed out Highway 32 and other roads. However, the valley escaped the major damage that the storm wreaked on other mountain communities in San Bernardino County.

Last week government agencies, Caltrans and residents were warned Hurricane Hilary was forming off the coast of Baja Mexico. The forecast models and satellite imagery showed that Hilary would likely impact all of Southern California with high winds and heavy rainfall. An event like this is a “once-in-a-lifetime event,” said meteorologist Ben Brissey, “as tropical storms are fairly rare along the West Coast.”