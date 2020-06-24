Covered California has extended its special enrollment period in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension goes through the end of July.
“Covered California is committed to helping people get access to the health care they need, and while California is reopening parts of the state, there is still a lot of uncertainty out there due to the pandemic,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California. “We want to make sure that people have a path to coverage, whether it is through Covered California or MediCal, and giving people more time to sign up is the right thing to do.”
Covered California initially opened the health insurance exchange to any eligible uninsured individuals who needed health care coverage amid the COVID-19 national emergency from March 20 to June 30. The new deadline is July 31.
Those interested in learning more about coverage options should visit www.CoveredCA.com, have a certified enroller help them for free or call Covered California at 800-300-1506.
