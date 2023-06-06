Big Bear businesses are having difficulty finding reliable, experienced workers. The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce has a solution … the Big Bear Retiree Work Force matching program.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that by 2024, the labor force will grow to about 164 million people. That number includes about 41 million people who will be ages 55 and older—of whom about 13 million are expected to be ages 65 and older. Although they make up a smaller number of workers overall, the 65- to 74-year-old and 75-and-older age groups are projected to have faster rates of labor force growth annually than any other age group.
Matching Big Bear retirees with Big Bear Chamber of Commerce businesses is the brainchild of Big Bear Valley resident, Stacy Ferguson.
“After seeing all the ‘Help Wanted’ signs around town, I woke up in the middle of the night with an idea to help struggling businesses. Why not tap into the experienced, retiree pool of potential employees?” Ferguson wondered.
Ferguson took her idea to Ellen Clarke, executive director of the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce. Clarke’s positive reaction was immediate.
“When Stacy brought me this idea, I thought, Eureka!” said Clarke. “I know there is a trend in this country for businesses turning to older, more experienced employees. This new matching service can help Chamber businesses fill gaps in their schedules for things like an absent employee or an empty time slot during the week.”
The Chamber is the middleman, collecting applications and then matching them with businesses. Here’s how it works. Interested retirees fill out one application and turn it into the Chamber. A Chamber business puts in a request for an employee with specific skills or availability for specific hours/days of the week. The Chamber then reviews the collected applications to find someone who best matches the request. Once a match is found, the application is forwarded to the business. From that point on, working out the details is between the business and the retiree. The business owner is responsible for vetting and background checking the candidates, as well as contacting the applicant and all aspects of employment. There is no fee for this service to either the business or the applicant.
The one-page application asks what the retiree did prior to retiring, what type of work they would like to do, their availability, whether they are fluent in other languages besides English, whether they have transportation, and what if any, health restrictions might come into play. The compiled list of applications is only available to Big Bear Chamber member businesses who request a match-up.
While the program has obvious benefits for the business community, there are benefits for the retiree as well.
“Whether you decide to work a little or a lot, there are several advantages for the retiree as well. Staying active, earning a little money, learning new skills, interacting with people, and making new friends,” said Ferguson. “Applicants are letting the hiring business know ahead of time what they’d like to do and when they want to work. And applicants may opt out of the program at any time by contacting the Chamber and asking them to remove their application.”
If an application is accepted by a business, that business will contact the applicant to discuss availability, provide a description of the job, discuss wages, and provide a contact person at the business location. The applicant will have an opportunity to accept or decline the offer of employment.
The Chamber is currently publicizing and promoting the program directly to Chamber member businesses via their eNewsletter and social media. To find seniors excited about working again, Ferguson has been making the rounds to Big Bear groups such as the American Association of University Women, Elks Club, Lions Club, Moose Lodge, Rotary, Sugarloaf Homeowners’ Association, and the Soroptimists of Big Bear Valley.
Interested businesses and applicants should contact the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce at 909-866-4607 to learn more or request an application.