Emergency crews are battling a vegetation fire near Greenspot just west of 7 Oaks Dam.
There are actually two starts burning approximately 30 acres. Emergency crews report the fire has a rapid rate of spread and burning the hillside.
This is the second brush fire reported in the mountains today. The Towne Fire burned about 5 acres starting around 4 p.m. The Towne Fire was near Highway 330 and City Creek Road. Resources have been diverted to the Green Fire
As more information becomes available, we will update this story.
