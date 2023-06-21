Making a trip to DIY is similar to attending a family reunion. The smiling faces and exuberant greetings customers get are part of the joys of small-town living. DIY has a hidden treasure, a real American hero, working under its roof.
If you have ever set foot into DIY, you have likely encountered a gentleman with the name tag on his shoulder reading Redhawk Lopez. Redhawk’s story begins in South Dakota around the late 1940s or early 1950s, when he was born to Native American parents who belong to the Lakota Sioux tribe in South Dakota. Redhawk, the name he was born with, was adopted by Hispanic parents living in East Los Angeles and was named “Sal” by his new family.
During the early 1960s, the country was embattled in Vietnam. At 17, Redhawk joined the United States Marine Corps and served three tours in the war effort. His mission was to seek out and destroy the enemy and find other combat soldiers who were trapped behind enemy lines. He was as close to G.I. Joe as anyone would ever get. When asked why he did so many combat tours, he replied, “I couldn’t leave a man behind.”
When Redhawk flew home after his tours in Vietnam, he received no accolades, no waving American flags, not a single thank you. He recalls being spat upon, having obscenities yelled at him and receiving side-eye glances of disdain. It was not the coming home he had hoped for or envisioned.
Fast forward to 2023. Redhawk was one of eight Big Bear veterans who were able to make the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., for a week of laughter, sharing war stories, remembrance and healing as the group of veterans from all over the United States met at the national war memorials to take a moment to honor those who didn’t make it home.
As Redhawk shared his experience, he said the greetings and the treatment they all received was immeasurable. The trip began at Ontario National Airport, where they were greeted with smiles and thank yous from a few people. After they got on the plane, Redhawk said the pilot announced there were veterans aboard who were taking part in the Honor Flight program. Cheers and applause ensued and as the veterans got off the plane there were dozens of flight attendants, pilots and patriots lining the concourse, all there to recognize the sacrifices these heroes made.
By the time the veterans had made it to Baltimore, the word was out, Redhawk said, with a chuckle. Everywhere he looked, American flags were flying, people from younger generations were shaking hands and saying thank you. “We all got goosebumps,” he said. It was a special day.
The next three days were spent visiting the memorials, Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The entire group was treated like touring rock stars.
One of the evening dinner plans included an invitation by the American Legion in Baltimore. Redhawk recounted how wonderful the entire night was, but he was especially moved when at the end of the dinner, an envelope was placed where he sat. Inside the envelope were letters people of all ages had written to the veterans thanking them for their service. Redhawk said he enjoyed reading the letters and it was a great way to end the festivities.
U.S. Representative Jay Obernolte had the opportunity to meet with the veterans in Washington, D.C. “It was a pleasure to meet with the Big Bear 20 during their Honor Flight to D.C.,” Obernolte said.
“It is always special to see faces from home while I’m in Washington, but even more special to be granted the privilege of honoring these veterans for their service to our country as part of this special trip. To all our veterans, welcome home.”
Redhawk said his return to the Ontario airport was the homecoming he had always hoped for. About 100 people showed up to welcome the group back, with about 30 American flags flying and people of all ages giving thanks to each and every veteran who came off the airplane. Even the Ontario Police Department was there to hand out specially made challenge coins, with their badges imprinted into the coins, to each veteran.
It’s taken over 50 years, Redhawk said, but the veterans finally got the homecoming and recognition they deserve.
Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit organization that takes veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam to see the national memorials that were erected in their honor. No veteran ever pays a penny for the trip. For more information, visit www.honorflight.org.