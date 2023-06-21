Making a trip to DIY is similar to attending a family reunion. The smiling faces and exuberant greetings customers get are part of the joys of small-town living. DIY has a hidden treasure, a real American hero, working under its roof.

If you have ever set foot into DIY, you have likely encountered a gentleman with the name tag on his shoulder reading Redhawk Lopez. Redhawk’s story begins in South Dakota around the late 1940s or early 1950s, when he was born to Native American parents who belong to the Lakota Sioux tribe in South Dakota. Redhawk, the name he was born with, was adopted by Hispanic parents living in East Los Angeles and was named “Sal” by his new family. 