Is the July surge over? Are masks making a difference?
July was a tough month for Big Bear and San Bernardino County in terms of COVID-19 cases. A month ago, there were 14 positive cumulative cases in Big Bear. As of Aug. 4, there are 76.
Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush prefers not to think in terms of cumulative cases. He said since July 1 there have been 62 new cases and 33 in the past two weeks. Those numbers are more relative, he said. Of those 33, those are the active cases. The current numbers are what Rush uses to assess the current risk to the city and how that affects decisions.
Corwin Porter, director of public health for San Bernardino County, said there are some positive signs in terms of the positivity rate flattening out, but it’s not going down. Vigilance is necessary to get the case count down, Porter said.
Education and spreading the message of the importance of necessary precautions and following the safety guidelines will make a difference, Porter said. There are those who feel that the guidelines don’t apply to them or they don’t agree, but it’s vital to do what’s best for the community and protect those around you, Porter said.
Porter said while the county and the cities within the county are imploring residents and businesses to do the right thing, there are those who don’t. Some businesses have been notified after complaints are received regarding violations. Porter said those that are reluctant to follow the rules could receive a visit from the Sheriff’s Department to enforce the public health order.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.