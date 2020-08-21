A project in the Village area of Big Bear Lake is finally getting started after originally being approved by the Big Bear Lake Planning Commission in January 2018.
Matt and Claudia Scriven, owners of the Brown Bear Gift Shop, Shirt Shanty and Bear Essentials in the Village, are renovating a property on the northeast corner of Village Drive and Pine Knot Avenue. The location, which formerly housed a gas station and later a photo studio, was renovated by previous owners but never opened. Gasoline tanks had long been removed from the property and pose no environmental problems.
According to a story in the Jan. 24, 2018, issue of The Big Bear Grizzly, the plan calls for a new building include a yogurt shop, gift shop and retail space. An outdoor courtyard will correspond with the yogurt shop and be available for public use. The design is a mountain modern style with a green metal roof, stone veneer, chestnut-brown fiber-cement siding and dark brown metal awning, according to the plans approved by the commission in 2018.
