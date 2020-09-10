Due to the El Dorado Fire visitors to Big Bear are encouraged to change their plans for the time being.
While Big Bear remains safe, the fire remains active close by. The northern edge of the fire is about 8 miles south of Big Bear Lake. It is threatening the community of Angelus Oaks and is burning near Skinner Creek and Frustration Creek north of the intersection of Highway 38 and Valley of the Falls Road.
Fire officials have issued an advisory for Big Bear Valley to increase awareness of the El Dorado Fire. No evacuation warnings or orders have been issued for Big Bear. However, residents and any visitors already in Big Bear need to be aware and monitor directives issued by fire and law enforcement officials.
To minimize the population of the Valley if, and only if, evacuation of Big Bear became necessary, visitors are encouraged to postpone trips to Big Bear until the fire threat is subsided. With only two roads open, evacuation could be problematic if it become necessary.
Checkpoints will be set up at Snow Valley Resort on Highway 18 on the front side and at the Mitsubishi Plant on Highway 18 near Lucerne Valley to advise potential visitors of the fire situation and potential threat.
Oktoberfest, which was scheduled to open tomorrow, has been postponed until at least the next week. Additionally, the Adventure Van Expo that was scheduled to take place this weekend has been postponed until October.
