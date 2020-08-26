San Bernardino County remains on the state’s monitoring list. But the data is trending in the right direction to find a way off that list.
The county board of supervisors want to get off that list and get businesses reopened. Supervisor Curt Hagman asked if there is any consideration by the state to possibly allow jurisdictions within the county to reopen and be removed from the list. It’s a request Gary McBride said he’s made numerous times. McBride is the county CEO, and told the supervisors the first glimmer of hope in that direction is the school district waivers.
Governor Gavin Newsom said during his briefing Aug. 24 new guidelines for re-opening businesses including nail and hair salons, are expected this week.
Big Bear Lake city manager Frank Rush said the data for Big Bear Valley meets the required criteria for reopening and being removed from the monitoring list if it were to be considered on its own. The positive case rate is at 72 per 100,000. The requirement is less than 100. The positivity rate is below 8 percent, Rush said.
For the full story CLICK HERE
