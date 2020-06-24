Adopting a water conversation lifestyle is still alive and well. But Big Bear has done a good job and it shows.
It’s been three years since any of the sub basins have been overdrafted, said Reggie Lamson, general manager of the Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power. Lamson was discussing the changes to the Technical Review Team meeting schedule at the DWP board meeting June 23.
The committee was formed in 2003 for good reason, Lamson said. At that time, the DWP’s water production was hitting the perennial yield levels and there was concern for overdrafts. Since that time, the DWP has installed new wells and distributed production to deal with the drought. The need for the TRT to meet regularly has diminished. Instead of meeting twice a year, the committee will now meet as needed.
The DWP board adopted the change as part of the amendments to the agency’s Water Conservation Program. Water production has decreased 30 percent during the past 18 years and production has been steady the past five years at 2,154 acre feet.
