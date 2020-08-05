There is nothing COVID-19 hasn’t touched. The US Census Survey is another project that has been affected by the virus.
The US Census happens every 10 years. It serves as a tool to identify areas that may be eligible for programs funded by the state and federal government. It is estimated that for every person uncounted, California will lose $1,000 for 10 years in critical community funds for everyone in the state who doesn’t complete the census. Key programs funded based on the census include child nutrition programs, community health care centers, affordable housing grants, mental health programs, roads and parks.
Big Bear Valley needs those dollars.
State senator Tom Umberg, who represents the 34th District in Orange County, said the census is important for every community. “Any community that has children, has any person who may be or may become sick, and where there is a need for transportation, has to be counted,” Umberg said. “And especially in places like Big Bear where the population is in flux, it is critically important. ”
The state and hundreds of outreach partners are encouraging census participation across California during a Week of Action Aug. 3-10, with a statewide Get Out the Count Day on Thursday, Aug. 6. As of July 19,
63.4 percent of Californians have completed the form. The Week of Action is a final push to urge census participation before the nonresponse follow up period begins. At that time, enumerators deploy for door-to-door census taking.
It’s not too late to complete your part in the US Census before the door-to-door campaign. California residents may complete their census survey by phone, online or by mail to keep someone from knocking on their doors. “It doesn’t ask intrusive questions,” Umberg said. “You can avoid the hassle of people coming to your door by just getting counted online.”
The state faces several unique challenges, which include the diversity of the population, the population and geographic size of the state and distrust of the federal government. Beginning
Aug. 11, census workers will begin making home visits to those in California who have yet to complete the 2020 census.
“We have essential workers, healthcare workers, those in the military service who are making sacrifices for their country,” said Umberg, who is a veteran. “If they can do what needs to be done, we can take 5 minutes and complete the census. It’s everyone’s patriotic duty to be counted in the census.”
For more information on the 2020 US Census and how to complete your part in the survey by mail, phone or online, visit www.2020census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.