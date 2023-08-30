Last week, mountain residents were shocked and worried when a Cedar Glen shop owner, Laura Ann Carleton, 66, was shot and killed in her store after a dispute about displaying a pride flag. The Sheriff’s Department said Travis Ikeguchi shouted anti-LGBTQ+ slurs and gunned down Carleton. Deputies shot Ikeguchi after he fled and fired his weapon at deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The week prior, Big Bear sheriff’s deputies reported collecting materials with hate symbols while serving a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Mt. Doble Drive in Big Bear Lake. Among weapons and ammunition, they found a piece of notebook paper with childlike drawings of Nazi swastikas, German Eagles, lightning bolts, burning crosses, a hooded KKK-like figure, the words “White Power, letters “HA” and “AB” and the numbers “1488” drawn on the paper.
While these two local incidents may seem similar in that they fall under hate crimes or hate group association, they are drastically different. Hate doesn’t always fit into a neat box. There are varying degrees and philosophical differences amongst hate groups, and variations of how far individuals are willing to go to publicly show their bigotry. This week we will focus on LGBTQ+ hate groups and hate incidents recently in the Big Bear Valley.
Prior to most of his social media history being cleared from the internet, Travis Ikeguchi had made comments and posts about being anti-law enforcement and anti-LGBTQ+. Several news outlets report his anti-gay beliefs were evident as far back as 2015 and he believed his Christian views did not align with LGBTQ+ supporters.
Other news outlets have reported Ikegucki’s hateful rhetoric toward law enforcement was an extension of his parents’ divorce in 2018; his father was a Florida highway patrolman.
Ikeguchi posts show a belief that anyone involved with the LGBTQ+ community was an existential threat to humanity.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta recently released a 39-page report documenting hate crimes in California. Hate crimes involving sexual orientation bias have increased 29% from 2021 to 2022, the state reported. Anti-gay (male) bias events increased 28.4% during that same time while anti-homosexual bias increased 32.8%.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department documented six hate crime events noted in Bonta’s report. Within those events, over 15 offenses occurred that met the definition of a hate crime. Overall, 10 victims were accounted for and 11 known suspects were identified in these events.
Anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment may be growing, especially in the Big Bear Valley. Three victims contacted the Grizzly after Carleton’s death to describe their experiences with hate speech and threats. All three sources requested to remain anonymous due to fear that they too will become victims of violence.
A lack of trust in the Sheriff’s Department was common among these victims. They believe there is a lack of action on law enforcement’s part, so they are hesitant to report further harassment or crimes because they have been told before there is nothing the Sheriff’s Department is willing to do for their safety.
One person said an individual known to sheriff’s deputies threatened to kill the person and made many anti-homosexual comments to them and their partner on several occasions.
As the victim was attempting to gather further information about the suspect to give to law enforcement, the victim said they observed a white male adult jump into an occupied vehicle with several other individuals. The vehicle sped off and the entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras. The Sheriff’s Department was called but the victim was told by deputies they couldn’t do anything about the threats until the subject “actually did something” to them.
The suspect in this case was arrested on suspicion of making threats in an unrelated case just weeks after this incident. The suspect's charges were dropped in the similar case and he was released from custody.
These victims last told the Grizzly they just want to move out of Big Bear because they’re afraid and law enforcement will not help or protect them.
Another victim, while driving, was threatened and called anti-LGBTQ+ slurs. The victim was followed into a parking lot where the suspect abruptly got out of his car and ran toward the victim with a knife, calling him a “f—t.”
The victim said the Sheriff’s Department was called and told the victim there was nothing they could do because it was not recorded on camera and the victim didn’t have the license plate of the suspect vehicle.
The same person said they were harassed and tackled by an unknown person while walking and listening to music on Big Bear Boulevard. The victim managed to escape and didn’t call for help because, “What’s the point? They didn’t do anything last time.”
The larger, and more visible, hate groups that are seen in the valley are easily identified by Germanic, Norse or Scandinavian tattoos and cultural appropriation. In 2022, the Southern Poverty Law Center identified over 103 organized hate and anti-government groups within California. The materials the Sheriff’s Department located in the recent search warrant suggests that these more organized racially biased hate groups exist among residents in Big Bear.
The newer hate groups have the same tenets of Germanic Nazism with focus on Norse and Scandinavian culture as signals of association within the general population.
The Christian Identity, or CI, movement was born in the early part of the 19th century and took hold of pre-existing hate group ideology popular with the Ku Klux Klan.
CI is a white supremacist idea that misinterprets Christianity to assert that white people they refer to as Aryans are God’s chosen race. CI promotes a violent that says Jews are the cursed offspring of Cain, and non-Caucasian people have no souls and therefore can’t be saved by God. Many within the CI movement express their beliefs of the Aryan race with tattoos of Nordic runes and speak of Norse mythology — for example, stating Valhalla will be their final resting place.
Next week, we will delve deeper into this movement and explain the significance of the misuse of Nordic culture among hate groups and what it means in Big Bear.
Lauri Carleton owner this store and supported the LGBTQ+ community and was killed for her beliefs.