What to fear-hate groups in Big Bear

Lauri Carleton's Mag Pi store where she lost her life over a dispute about a Pride flag.

Last week, mountain residents were shocked and worried when a Cedar Glen shop owner, Laura Ann Carleton, 66, was shot and killed in her store after a dispute about displaying a pride flag. The Sheriff’s Department said Travis Ikeguchi shouted anti-LGBTQ+ slurs and gunned down Carleton. Deputies shot Ikeguchi after he fled and fired his weapon at deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Department. 

The week prior, Big Bear sheriff’s deputies reported collecting materials with hate symbols while serving a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Mt. Doble Drive in Big Bear Lake. Among weapons and ammunition, they found a piece of notebook paper with childlike drawings of Nazi swastikas, German Eagles, lightning bolts, burning crosses, a hooded KKK-like figure, the words “White Power, letters “HA” and “AB” and the numbers “1488” drawn on the paper.