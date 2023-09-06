Lessons learned from Camp Fire

Over 18,000 structures burned during the deadliest wildfire in state's history. 2018 Camp Fire

September is designated as National Disaster Preparedness Month. Through this month, the Grizzly will feature some of the worst natural disasters and key lessons learned. Our first feature looks at the two most important lessons learned during the Camp Fire that occurred in Paradise, California.

The information gathered from the Camp Fire comes from the official after-action report conducted by Constant Associates. The company compiled data from several agencies and took a hard look at the existing crisis plans, incident documentation, resident surveys and group and personal interviews with those involved.

Lessons in emergency preparedness: Part 1 of 4