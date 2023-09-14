Landers earthquake damage.

The 7.7 Landers earthquake in 1992 was the largest earthquake in California since Kern County in 1952.

 

September is designated as National Disaster Preparedness Month. Through this month, the Grizzly will feature some of the worst natural disasters and key lessons learned. Our second feature story looks at important lessons learned during the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake and the Landers earthquake, which affected Big Bear, in 1992.

The information gathered from the incidents are from scientific data and after-action reports from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine and the National Research Council in 1994. 

Lessons in emergency preparedness: Part 2 of 4