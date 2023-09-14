September is designated as National Disaster Preparedness Month. Through this month, the Grizzly will feature some of the worst natural disasters and key lessons learned. Our second feature story looks at important lessons learned during the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake and the Landers earthquake, which affected Big Bear, in 1992.
The information gathered from the incidents are from scientific data and after-action reports from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine and the National Research Council in 1994.
Loma Prieta and Landers earthquakes
On Oct. 17, 1989, at 5:04 p.m., an earthquake shook the ground along a 25-mile stretch of the San Andreas Fault where it traverses the Santa Cruz Mountains. The size of the quake was measured on the Richter scale at 7.1 and the shaking lasted about 10 seconds.
The areas of San Francisco and Oakland received the brunt of the damage. At least 63 people died; thousands more were injured. The cost of repairs would top over $10 billion and more that 27,000 structures were damaged. This would be the most significant and deadly earthquake in California since 1906.
California sits in an active fault region and as such has earthquakes almost daily without anyone even noticing. The Loma Prieta earthquake was the first time in decades experts would be able to study how modern advances in construction, road and bridge enforcements and other earthquake mitigation factors held up under real life tests. But, even at the size this incident was, it is still not considered a “rigorous test” of structural performance.
The Landers earthquake, the most destructive earthquake to date for the Big Bear Valley, occurred June 28, 1992. It measured 7.5 on the Richter scale and was the largest earthquake in California since the 1952 Kern County 7.7 earthquake. The Landers rupture was along the northward end of the Johnson Valley fault and stepped east to Homestead Valley Emerson and Camp Rock fault lines.
Soil conditions and construction
Big Bear residents certainly felt the earthquake. The infrastructure of Big Bear isn’t necessarily new. Roads and some structures were designed in the early part of the 20th century. A lot of older homes and cabins had extensive damage to the chimneys that caused safety hazards after the Landers earthquake.
Scientists learned several lessons from the Loma Prieta earthquake regarding construction materials, reinforcements and location of new construction. Some materials are better at withstanding the shaking than others and as technology improves, building codes and fire codes are routinely updated to make buildings more earthquake-safe.
One predictor of damage to a structure is the ground on which a structure sits.
A unique phenomenon called liquefaction occurs in the soil and rock during an earthquake. This process happens when saturated sand and silt take on characteristics of a liquid during intense ground shaking. The best example of liquefaction occurred during the Loma Prieta earthquake along the San Francisco Bay. More damage was done to structures in this area because the foundations of those buildings were built on top of a once submerged ocean bay floor. High hazard areas for liquefaction are regions of manmade landfill and larger stream channels, which contain loose soils.
According to the city of Big Bear Lake general plan, we can expect another seismic earthquake similar or higher to that of the Landers earthquake in the future. The soil composition is such that most of the valley floor consists primarily of silty sand and sand in the northern and central part of the Big Bear Valley. Depending on the lake level, ground water typically occurs within 50 feet below the ground surface.
All conditions that are ripe for liquefaction to occur. The general plan states, “the potential for these sediments to liquefy is high to moderate. The southern portion of the city, on the other hand, is underlain with older alluvium or bedrock, with a low or non-existent liquefaction potential.”
Landslides
Over 4,000 landslides were caused by the Loma Prieta earthquake. Ten-thousand landslides occurred in the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. Big Bear sees its fair share of landslides when the wind blows ever so slightly in the right direction. It’s likely that during another moderate earthquake, ancient landslides could be reactivated. “Slope failures left major transportation arteries closed for extended periods of time,” one researcher noted.
The potential of landslides in and around your property is something to take note of. What’s even more likely is a large landslide affecting any or all of the roads. Caltrans is capable of clearing large boulders during rain and heavy snow, but as last year’s snow storms showed us, there is only so much their equipment can do.
Clearing roadways may take days or in the case of SR-38, which was washed out in several locations from Tropical Storm Hilary, months. If roads are blocked residents need to be mindful that getting basic necessities may take time as no big trucks will be delivering anytime soon.
Most basic disaster preparedness plans advise residents to prepare for at least 72 hours of being without water, electricity etc. After Hurricane Katrina and other observable disasters, it’s safe to say residents need to be able to sustain themselves and their family for at least two weeks.
Adjacency Hazards
“Buildings were not designed to be functional after earthquakes, they were designed only to be life safe,” one study suggested. The aftereffects of the “big earthquake” can sometimes be more deadly than the initial incident. Debris or building components falling from one structure to the other or onto evacuating people is always a possibility.
When considering evacuating a damaged building these adjacent hazards need to be considered. Fires and explosions occurring from gas leaks, water heaters, gas stations etc. are highly likely.
Damage to gas lines, waste water treatment and water facilities, electricity substations, disruption of water pipelines have a profound effect on the quality of life residents will have immediately after a disaster.
“Even small disruptions in water pipelines resulted in the rapid loss of water supplies stored in elevated water tanks, depleting water vital for fire fighting,” researchers stated.
Power outages lasted for days, which stalled efforts to inspect structures for safety resulting in massive amounts of residents being displaced until buildings were deemed safe to live in again.
Injuries
Studies conducted after earthquakes found about three-fourths of people surveyed said their initial response during the shaking was to “freeze in place to seek protection” or “freeze and then seek protection.” Disabled residents were able to find initial protection but then needed assistance to retrieve personal and emergency items after the impact.
About 1,100 residents were seen in hospitals in the six-county area of the Loma Prieta earthquake. About 73% of them were treated and released on the evening of the initial 7.1 magnitude quake. Most of their injuries consisted of wounds, abrasions, contusions, fractures, sprains and strains. Most were not serious.
Interestingly, about 40% of injuries occurred within the 72-hour window after the initial incident, suggesting that a large number of injuries could have been avoided. Another study on injuries during earthquakes found 26% of injuries are attributed to people falling, especially down stairs, and 21% of injuries occurred when people were thrown against objects. 28% of injuries occurred when objects fell or were overturned on someone.
Out of the 63 deaths attributed to the Loma Prieta earthquake, 62 of them were caused by the collapse of the Cypress freeway. The other death occurred when a partial collapse happened in an unreinforced masonry building.
Rushing to protect yourself during an earthquake may actually increase your risk of injury. Running is not suggested as you may fall and injure yourself further. “Well informed about earthquake hazards, people significantly improve their chances for safety,” researchers noted.
Final thoughts
Big Bear is likely to have another moderate to large earthquake in the future. As with other disasters, the communication systems and infrastructure is likely to be disrupted immediately and residents should prepare for that inevitability.
With an earthquake, if residents survive the initial impact — which is made more likely with education and preparation — they should take time to scout out safe evacuation routes away from falling objects and unsafe structures. Doing so will reduce the likelihood of injury or death.
The aftershocks of an earthquake can be just as deadly as the initial shaking. Be prepared for structural failures during these incidents.
Residents should prepare to be without essential supplies for at least 72 hours. A better plan would be to be prepared for such an event for two weeks. If major roads are blocked with heavy landslides and large rocks, it could take a long time to clear a road to bring in supplies needed.
Make your emergency safety plan for you and your family today. Be sure to include preparations for family reunification should you or your children be at work, school or even down the mountain. What will your plan look like if you aren’t able to get back up the mountain?
For more information on disaster preparedness and emergency plans visit