UPDATE: 6:30 p.m. — Fire crews have canceled the additional air resources not already on scene of the Easton Fire.
Firefighters are making good progress on the vegetaion fire that has reportedly burned approximately 50 acres.
UPDATE: 5:52 p.m.— Easton Fire is now at 50 acres with a rapid rate of spread. Officials are reporting good progress on the blaze with air and ground support.
A vegetation fire is burning in Highland at State Route 33 at the base of the mountain.
The Easton Fire is between 10 and 25 acres with a rapid rate of spread. It is making a run uphill into the forest.
Air support has been requested as well as structure protection. Smoke may be visible in Big Bear.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and avoid Highway 330 for now.
As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
