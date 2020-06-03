This is a year that will be talked about for decades. A generation of youngsters will tell their grandchildren about 2020 that included a helicopter crash that killed a sports legend, a pandemic and protests that turned to riots — and that’s just the first five months.
What will be next as the year progresses? June 1 marks the beginning of hurricane season. And in California and the west, it’s wildfire season.
Fire season is actually year-round in California, depending on winter weather conditions. The 2019-20 winter season for the state wasn’t as snow heavy as the previous year, but there was enough precipitation to ward off an early start to brush fires. Big Bear had late winter storms that covered the Valley with snow about the time that the stay at home order began.
