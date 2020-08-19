The solar signal has been removed on State Route 330. But work is not quite finished.
Caltrans crews are in the process of completing work on the bridge rail replacement project on State Route 330 at the West Fork City Creek Bridge.
Crews will remain in the area to finish slope adjustments, install guardrail and restripe. Hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Tuesday, Aug. 25. No work will occur on Saturday or Sunday.
Traffic will be controlled with a flagging operation while crews move materials in and out of the work zone during work hours.
Weather conditions may affect the length of the operation.
