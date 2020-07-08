Anthony Argie Villiane

Tony was taken into our Lord’s arms in April 2020 at the age of 57. He passed peacefully in his home, his beloved wife Robin by his side. He succumbed to ALS at such a young age. He was born to Anthony Viliane Sr. and Helen Welz, of Arcadia in January 1963.
Tony and Robin moved to Big Bear 25 years ago, enjoying the mountain life to its fullest.
Tony spent a non-stop life of adventure where he “walked by faith, not by sight”, serving the Lord. Tony had a contagious smile and a personality that impacted everyone in a positive way. Carp Diem (Seize the day) were his words to live by.
As a husband, father, grandfather, friend, and believer, Tony showed what love, optimism, and faith should truly look like. He was a shining, example of what life is all about, further demonstrating that “only the good die young”. He will live forever in his wonderful children.
As an avid baseball player, he shared the love of the game with his family and friends whether on the field or in the stands. He was a perennial All-Star and league MVP Pitcher who was feared as much as he was loved for his terrific fastball and devastating changeup. Tony was a firm believer in ‘the upgrade”, be it the two extra inches on the inside part of the plate, or the field-level box seats behind the third-base dugout. Tony, #31 “Iceman”, a legend, and the new MVP for God’s expanded roster.
As a musician, Tony continuously shared his love for rock and roll, especially with his children. He made music a center point in the lives of his family, teaching his children everything he knew and enjoyed.
Tony, Robin & Bobby enjoyed many ski vacations together, such as the Alps, Sierras, Grand Tetons, and even Big Bear Slopes. Tony was never above calling off work or his son’s school for a much-needed powder day. With trips to Yosemite, Nashville, Colorado, Alaska, and more Tony revealed in what God’s Green Earth provided and did everything he could to enjoy with those closest to him.
Tony was a successful sales professional at Systems & Methods for almost 30 years. Tony also worked as Mountain Security for Bear Mtn & Snow Summit Ski Resorts for several years.
Tony is survived by his wife, Robin of Big Bear; son, Bobby Whitmore and his wife, Julia of Redlands; daughter, Tamara Berry and husband Jeffrey, granddaughters, Ashlyn, Emmalyn and Jaelyn of Paducah, Kentucky.
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE is planned for Saturday,
July 11th @ 2:00 pm. Community Church Big Bear, 40964 Big Bear Blvd.
RIP Tony… You will live forever in the hearts of your many family & friends who love you.
