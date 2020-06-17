Brian Danelson was a long time resident of Big Bear who attended North Shore Elementary, Big Bear Middle, and Big Bear High School. Brian was a proud graduate of the Class of ‘83 from Big Bear High School.
Brian was born on April 24, 1965. He was preceded in death by his mother, Larry Jo and his brother, Kevin. He loved sports growing up from playing Little League as a youth to wrestling with Mr. Bumstead’s youth wrestling team. He was a rare athlete who was a varsity lettermen in 4 different sports at Big Bear High School in Football, Baseball, Basketball, and Wrestling.
After High School he went to College of the Desert to play College Football. Brian established himself as a business owner in La Quinta after college operating a backhoe service for many years in the Coachella Valley. The “Dango” as he was known to all his friends loved his Rock-n-Roll music and was a pretty good drummer himself. It would be hard to find a bigger fan of AC/DC than Brian, from his faithful Labrador Angus to seeing AC/DC live in 4 decades.
The Dango was loved by many friends from Big Bear and beyond who will all miss him. His friends of class of ‘83 will be planning a celebration of his life sometime this summer.
