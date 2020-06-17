Daisy Lu Price

Daisy Price was a beauty queen, socialite, entertainer, teacher, and leader. As a Big Bear resident for almost 50 years, Daisy was dedicated to the community and loved her mountain home.
She was a past president of the Emblem Club and a devoted preschool teacher. Daisy made a friend wherever she went. If you shopped at Stater Brothers anytime from 1972 to 2012, you most likely had a conversation with her about the weather. She was bold in her life, as well as her fashion choices, never leaving the house without her earrings and lipstick… even when the house was on fire.
Daisy dined with Presidents, movie stars, and was secretly in love with Brendan Frasier. She was an accomplished pianist and an awful singer. Daisy was a bright light in this world, always adding a bit of fun wherever she went. She will be missed by all who knew her. Daisy is survived by her daughter Sherrie, her son Gary, her granddaughter Megan, and her great-grandaughter Leia.
A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.
