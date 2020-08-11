With deepest sorrow, we announce that Dustin Miller, age 40 our beloved son, father, family member and friend passed away suddenly Tuesday July 21, 2020.
Dustin was born in Ashland, Oregon. Lived in Tujunga. He moved to Big Bear and attended Round school he was a great artist always making books. When Dustin was young, he always wanted to be a cartoonist and Walt Disney was his hero. He played soccer and scored many of the winning points. He also played baseball. Dustin got a video camera and he spent hours with his friends and his cousin Rosie making movies. He was the camera man and the director. Dustin played football in Middle School and was on the Snow Summit Ski race team. But once he picked up a skateboard and a snowboard that was it, he was hooked. His friends in Big Bear knew him as Beav. After graduating Chautauqua Dustin moved down the hill. He had several odd jobs. His father got him a job working in the studios.
Dustin has a son Marcus who he loved and adored. He was a great father always throwing the football and going to skate parks. Dustin has many friends in Big Bear and all over. Anyone who ever met him knew he was a kind soul and a shining light in so many lives. He will be missed. He is survived by a large family that loved him deeply.
My beloved Son, your wings were ready, my heart was not. I will hold you in my heart until I hold you in Heaven.
Robyn Miller (mom)
Dustins services were held privately.
