Jane (Williams) Seaman went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family, on April 24, 2020 in Big Bear, California at the age of 77. Jane was born in Los Angeles, in the year 1942, to John and Dorothy Williams. They and her brother Ron moved to Big Bear 10 years later. She loved the mountains and small town life. During her Senior year in high school, they visited an aunt who lived in Bend, Oregon, and that’s where she met Jim Tharp. She later married him, and they had four children, daughter Cory, son John, daughter Terry, and son David. Because of Jane’s love of Big Bear, they moved back in 1968 and made it their home.
Jim was a firefighter for the Big Bear Lake fire department, and while the children were young, Jane was a stay at home mother. She was very involved with her church, helping the elderly and less fortunate. Later, as her children grew older, she worked in the school cafeteria. Because of life’s struggles, Jim and Jane later divorced.
In 2001, Jane married Ken Seaman of Big Bear, and they made their home in Weiser, Idaho. Her mother Dorothy and brother Ron also moved to Idaho so they could be close.
They remodeled a home together, and became involved in their church. Jane loved to garden and entertain friends, and was always making a meal for someone.
She dearly loved Idaho, but struggled with being so far away from her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. As her health began to decline, Ken and Jane sold their Idaho home and moved back to Big Bear. She enjoyed a time being back at home, and in her final years, she was taken care of by her family and by the wonderful nurses at BVCHD.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, and her memory will live on. She is survived by her husband Ken Seaman of Big Bear and his family, her brother Ron and his wife Maxine, daughter and son-in-law Cory and Shannon, son John, son David and his wife Aliona, and daughter Terry. Also by grandson Broc and his wife Morgan, grandson Alec and his wife Jennifer, grandchildren Jesse, Carly, Shane, and Lauren, and Bobbi with her husband Kole, and 12 great grandchildren.
