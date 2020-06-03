Jayne Ann Robillard was born in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 1943. She was the youngest of 4 children. Jayne went home to be with Jesus surrounded by love with her husband and children by her side on May 4, 2020, in her home in Apple Valley, CA.
Soon after moving to California in 1962, Jayne met her husband Ronald Robillard, it was love at first sight, they married after 3 weeks of meeting each other. They both knew their meeting was orchestrated by God. They were married for 57 years, and blessed to have raised 6 children and had the privilege of share raising nieces and a nephew.
Early years of their marriage they resided in New York and Florida but they felt most at home in California. They lived the majority of their lives in Big Bear Lake, California. Jayne was a well known Woman’s Community Bible Study leader and speaker. Ron and Jayne were also the Managers at Cedar Lake Camp for 27 years.
Jayne loved the Lord with all her heart, she was blessed with family and friends that adored her. She loved singing, laughing, poetry and truly had joy in her heart.
She will be missed greatly by her husband Ron, her sons Jayme, Tony, Jason, daughters Gina and Elizabeth, her sons in law Jerry and Victor and daughter in-law Kristen and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jayne is now reunited in heaven with her son Brian and so many loved ones.
The immediate family will be having a small gathering to celebrate Jayne’s Life.
