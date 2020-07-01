Jo Ann Kanner

Jo Ann passed peacefully at her home, surrounded by her children. Born in Glendale, CA to Wilford B. King and Flora Singleton. Widow of Julius Kanner (owner of Palm Springs Lanes from 1963-1979). Survived by her children: Jay and Joey Kanner, and Julann Warren. Mother-in-Law to Ty Warren, and Shannon Cagle Kanner. Bonus-Mother to Burt and Larry Kanner, and Sally Angaran. Grandmother of Skye, Delaney, Emerson, and McKinley Warren, and Nolan, and Ella Kanner.
Jo Ann lived in Cathedral City for 55 years. She met her husband, Julie, at Montrose Bowl in 1958 and spent much of her young adulthood bowling in leagues and serving as bookkeeper for her husband’s business, Palm Springs Lanes. She also served as a Medical Billing Supervisor for various medical companies until she found her calling as a Massage Therapist at age 60 (and worked at the Ritz Carlton in Rancho Mirage for 10 years). After retirement, she loved her monthly lunch dates with many of her long-time bowling friends, playing Bridge 2-3 days per week, and reading books (which became an unapologetic passion for watching movies from her giant DVD collection or on Netflix).
She didn’t always love the trek up to the cold and altitude of Big Bear, but she did love watching her grandchildren perform and rarely missed a performance or other opportunity to spend time with her treasured family. She was a true lover of animals and nature (and spent many years as a docent and supporting The Living Desert since 1982). Jo Ann was a beautiful, caring soul.
She leaves an inspiring legacy as she modeled an enlightened sense of acceptance in the last 3 years of her life after finding out her colon cancer had inoperably metastasized. She would want us to know:
“Whatever the present moment contains, accept it as if you had chosen it. Always work with it, not against it. Make it your friend and ally, not your enemy. This will miraculously transform your whole life.” ~ Eckhart Tolle
She will be missed by so many. Due to COVID-19 and practicing an abundance of caution, there is no service planned at this time.
The family has designated The Living Desert for memorial contributions. A tribute tile will be proudly displayed in her memory. Checks to honor Jo Ann may be made to The Living Desert and sent to 47900 Portola Avenue, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Attn: Development Department. Please put Jo Ann Kanner’s name in the memo line of the check. If you prefer to donate by credit card, call 760-346-5694 ext. 2166. Or go online to LivingDesert.org
Commented