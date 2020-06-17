Lonnie D. Rockey

Lonnie Rockey, affectionately known as “Rockey”, passed in Grants Pass, Oregon on March 1, 2020, with his family by his side, as a result of kidney and heart failure.
He was born August 19, 1931 to Vilas and Marjorie Rockey in Baldwin Park, CA and spent his early childhood there. A few years later they moved to Big Bear where he was raised. Rockey was in the Big Bear High School class of 1951 and active in football, Varsity Club and the local National Guard Unit. He was voted the “Best Smile”, an asset he would be known for the rest of his life.
He served four years in the U.S. Coast Guard on the Klamath Weather ship and in Portland and Seattle. After discharge, he returned to Southern California to work for Douglas Aircraft where he met his wife, Billie Mae Murrey and they settled in Torrance and spent much time at the family home in his beloved Big Bear. When Douglas closed, he went on to spend 25 years with G.T.E..
Along with raising their three sons, he and Billie were very dedicated to their volunteer work with the Independent Order of Forester’ “Fight Against Child Abuse” and received recognition from President Ronald Reagan and Queen Elizabeth for their work.
When they retired to Grants Pass, Rockey became an avid member of The Southern Oregon Live Steamers in Medford and enjoyed 25 years of sharing his passion for trains with all the families who came to the Train Park for a ride.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Billie: his sons, Garth (Marie) of Bastrop, TX and Kevin (Eileen) of Torrance: grandsons, Lt. Derrick (Sara) Rockey, U.S. Coast Guard in Astoria, OR and Matthew of Torrance and several step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son Arlan.
He truly loved people and all children and will be missed by many.
