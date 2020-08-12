Ray A. Ribail of Lake Havasu City, AZ passed away
May 17, 2020. Ray was a well known Realtor and General Contractor in Big Bear until 1994 when he relocated to Havasu. He was born to Charles and Helen “Bette” Ribail on October 24, 1946 in Lynwood, CA.
He was a former member of the U.S. Navy. Ray started his real estate career in 1970 with Spencer Real Estate and later opened his own office in Big Bear City that he called Hilltop Mountain Homes.
He was a third generation born California native. His maternal Grandfather was born at Los Angeles and paternal Grandfather born at Huntington Beach. Ray spent over 50 years in real estate sales and construction at Big Bear and Havasu.
He leaves two sons, David and Brian Ribail of Lake Havasu City, his sister Diane Krenek of Apple Valley and a brother Rick Ribail of Texas, two nephews and two nieces. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held privately.
He was cremated and we plan to scatter his ashes in the High Sierras this fall as this was one of his favorite places.
