Ruth Eleanor Core, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away May 12, 2020 at her home in Big Bear City. She was 105 years old and had lived on the mountain for 47 years.
Born to Clarence and Barbara Ericson in 1914 in Zeandale, Kansas, Ruth grew up on the family farm, with her two sisters, Winifred and Roberta. She attended nursing school and upon graduation, moved to Southern California for the sunny, warm weather. She was working at a local hospital when a young man came under her care. It was January 1940, and two years later she and Thomas Core were married. In a recently discovered letter, written by Tom to his best friend during his hospital stay, Tom shared he had met an angel at the hospital and that her positive outlook made him want to be a better man. They were married for 63 years, until Tom’s passing in 2006.
During the years before their move to Big Bear, Ruth and Tom owned several mobile home manufacturing companies and lived in Hermosa Beach, Canoga Park, Torrance, and Ontario, CA. Ruth was an avid gardener and spent many hours tending to her flowers and fruit trees. The fruits of her labor often ended up in her famous delicious pies. Ruth and Tom shared their love of nature and adventure with their children and grandchildren. Many wonderful family memories were made during boating trips to the Colorado River, camping through-out the western US, and exploring ghost towns.
Ruth and Tom moved to Big Bear in 1973 to manage Whispering Pines Estates. Tom’s passion for Big Bear history was infectious and together they became heavily involved in the Big Bear Historical Society. After their retirements, they embraced their love of travel and history by spending months at a time traveling and camping around the United States. When recently asked what her favorite trip was, she stated it was the three-month trip they took exploring Alaska in their beloved motorhome.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, and sisters Winifred and Roberta. She is survived by her son, Ronald Core, daughter Melissa (Kevin) Ceniceros, grandchildren Ericson and Evan Ceniceros, Cory, Rusty, and Casey Bidwell, and family member Betty Core Hackett. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation and thanks to Penny Johnson, Nancy Pelaez, and Kristan Johnson, for their loving care of Ruth.
No services are planned at this time due to the current COVID situation. Donations may be made to the Big Bear Historical Society in her name.
