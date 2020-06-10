Sheridan "Shed" Conklin

Sheridan O. Conklin, passed away quietly at his Big Bear Lake home, on May 15, 2020 at the age of 96, just shy of his 100 year goal.
Sheridan, known to his friends as “Shed”, was the eldest of 4 children born to Veron and Josephine Conklin in Belmar, New Jersey in 1924. Growing up in the depression years contributed greatly to his work ethic and thrifty habits. He was willing to take a variety of jobs from delivering newspapers to later driving a cab.
By 1942, feeling the military draft was looming, he joined the Army Air Corps and had always said the day he first flew solo, at the age of 19 1/2, was one of his many special days. During WWII, he piloted and copiloted B-17’s, B-24’s and B-29’s.
Shed married school teacher, Ellen Shore, in 1949 and shortly thereafter moved to Saudi Arabia where he was based as a pilot for the Arabian American Oil Co., known as Aramco. Their 3 children, Sherri, Jim, and Cliff were all born there. As a family, they got to experience extensive traveling, and creating many unique memories. Prior to his years spent in Saudi Arabia, with the financial assistance of his father, Shed purchased lake front property in Big Bear Lake, Calif. Always a planner, before finally moving his family to his Big Bear mountain, he even built a scale model of his future dream home. He always said some of his crew figured he’d been out in the hot desert sun too long as he’d leave shade under his airplane wings to go out collecting great little rocks to use in his house model fireplaces. Of course he made dramatic production of his search and findings.
Our Dad loved Big Bear, and during his many years in the valley he became very involved in so many aspects of it’s growth and government.
When we first moved to Big Bear in 1961, the lake level was so low, we could play in the “meadow” and even walk across to Fawnskin. Dad served on the Water District Board for 16 years, helping to negotiate the purchase of the lake from Mutual Water Co. With careful calculations and cooperation from Mother Nature, the lake bed has remained wet. He served 8 years on the Planning Commission, 12 years on the City Council, including a term as mayor from 1990-1991. He was a member of the Rotary Club for 41 years and could proudly claim perfect attendance for 40. He enjoyed being a part of the Antique Car Club and for 29 years helped create and develop the successful Fun Run Car Show. His business, Conklin Paint, is still open today, owned by son Cliff. He was the #1 fan of his 2 sons while they raced stock cars. Shed loved to visit Conklin Hot Rods, owned by son Jim to look at all of the cars being built.
In 2013, his family was very proud when Shed finally decided to write, in long hand, a book he titled “Pile it on Pilot, A Memoir of Luck,” in which he detailed so many of his adventures.
Dad loved his family, Big Bear, flying, Hot Rods, anything chocolate, Juicy T. Bone, Atrocious puns, big band music, creating something out of almost nothing, organized grease, free tools, crackling winter fire, and playing cribbage and rummikub.
Sheds wife Ellen, passed away in 2019, after almost 70 happy years together. He leaves behind 3 children, daughter, Sherri, son Jim, son Cliff and their offspring.
At his request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rotary Club or the Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club would be truly appreciated.
Fly High Dad and Mom!
