Teri Scott, a longtime resident of Big Bear City passed away on May 23rd, in Vacaville California after a courageous battle with dementia.
Teri was a very special, and classy lady who had a love for all people. She worked at Movies To Go, Benos, Big Bear Courthouse, and CVS. Her beautiful smile will never be forgotten.
Teri is survived by her Son Kevin Scott, four Grandsons Jack, Tommy, Wyatt, and Ollie, Brother Bill Hurst, Sisters Marlys Hayden, Judy Brown, Jan Morgan, and Jonni Muffoletto, as well as many Nieces and Nephews. We will all miss her very much.
A family celebration of Teri’s life will be held at a later date.
Commented