William George Park “Will”, age 45, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Mount Grant General Hospital in Hawthorne, Nevada of breathing issues.
He leaves behind longtime girlfriend Linda Gaston, father William H. Park and his wife Sandra Park, mother Terri Park, sister Erica Smith (Park) and her husband Charles Smith, two nieces, three nephews, one great niece, plus many friends that includes David Villasenor, Kimberly Shumway and her son Justin.
Born in Reseda California on November 12, 1974. He grew up in Canoga Park and Arleta California. He spent most of his adult life living in Big Bear California and had only been living in Hawthorne Nevada the last couple of years.
Will was known for his love of animals, especially his dog Sam and his cat Shadow. His favorite quote was “Be Good or Good at It” and with a kind heart that was as big as he was tall at 6 feet 2 inches. He was a good person that would help people who during the snow season would get cars stuck in the Big Bear snow, take out the trash and shovel snow off the roofs for older neighbors.
Gunter’s Funeral Homes in Hawthorne Nevada is taking care of his end of life needs. At this time his sister is working on plans to spread his ashes in Big Bear California and is hoping to be able to invite his friends and loved ones. To send the family condolences, please reach out to his sister Erica Smith at 562-787-5969.
