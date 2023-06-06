Our faithful readers and subscribers will now be receiving their Grizzly newspaper on Thursdays. This allows for more news from local agencies and organizations that hold meetings early in the week and also provides for more timely previews of weekend events.
Our sister papers, the Mountain News both publish on Thursdays and logistically it makes more sense to streamline the process. You will still be able to find The Grizzly at all of your favorite locations.
This also coincides with a changeover in the website vendor for the Grizzly. There have been some glitches in the process so far, for which we apologize. However, the new website will allow for efficient, user-friendly services such as renewing or subscribing online and accessing the e-edition and placing classifieds.
We’d love to hear your feedback on the new site as it continues to come together and we appreciate your feedback on the new site as it continues to come together and we appreciate your support.