A brand management and crisis communication professor I know at a leading university contends that brands reside in the minds of customers, not at company headquarters. So, when crisis strikes, he argues, protecting the brand boils down to this: protecting your customers.
Our Association of news publishers and editors is charged with protecting the “brands” of 450+ California newspapers. We’ve been fighting against a rising tide of newsroom closures as the COVID-19 wave breaks over our members’ businesses.
We’re advocating for passage of Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio’s (D-Baldwin Park) AB 323 to get relief and prevent job losses, small business failures, and threats to freedom of the press. All valid and prescient rationale, of course. But I suspect that some see the arguments as self-preservationist: it’s just business trying to protect its profits.
In truth, however, our advocacy is a plea to protect our readers, the people who rely on news reporting to inform their daily lives as citizen-activists, consumers, foodies, artists, travelers, and sports fanatics, to name few.
We tend to take news — and free press — for granted in our country. It is in our constitutional DNA, so we rarely consider life without it. But we may have to. Due in large measure to the financial impact of the pandemic and the increased costs of new employment laws in California, the death knell is sounding for dozens and dozens of community and ethnic newspapers.
We’re working to keep their presses running and protect readers from the crushing impact of “news-less” communities, public information deserts, in effect.
Imagine your community with no source of reliable information on tax increases, zoning changes, public health and criminal justice.
To some, losing these newspaper-delivered information assets may seem inconsequential. There are plenty of other news outlets: radio and TV, social media, blogospheres, etc.
But readers hardly find them adequate. They want more than sound-bytes and Tweets from untrustworthy trolls. They want the credible — and more expansive — coverage provided by working journalists at local newspapers.
With as many as 20 percent of the state’s newspapers on the financial cliff, the relationship is in jeopardy in many communities, most of which have only the local paper to gather and report news.
But the relationship doesn’t have to end. Together, readers and newspapers can save local journalism by telling representatives in Sacramento that we strongly support Rubio’s
AB 323. Passing it will bolster local news outlets by granting greater access to state advertising and more time to adjust to independent contractor laws.
Just email, text, or call your Assemblyperson and Senator today and say, “Vote for
AB 323 to save local journalism in my hometown.” You can also post on their Twitter and Facebook pages. Here is the contact information:
• Assemblyperson Jay Obernolte: ad33.asmrc.org; 916-319-2033; @JayObernolte Assemblyman Jay Obernolte (Facebook)
• Senator Mike Morrell: morel.cssrc.us; 916-651-4023; @MikeMorrellGOP; Mike Morrell (Facebook).
There is a saying that goes, when we take things for granted, the things we are granted get taken. Our Association is working very hard to make sure it doesn’t apply to local newspapers in this case.
In the meantime, we know the Big Bear Grizzly will do what it has been doing every week: keep you abreast of the news and in touch with events that affect your daily lives.
